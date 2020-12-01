Lake effect snow machine continues

Bands of lake effect snow and squalls will continue to hammer the inland snow belts through the afternoon.

Lighter snow showers will continue near the lake shore. Expect another 1-3” near the lake for the afternoon, and another 4-8” in the snow belts. Storm totals of over a foot by the end of the day in the snow belts.

Driving will be difficult with the heavier weight snows, so take special care if you have to go out, especially in the snow belts. Gusty winds will cause blowing and drifting as well.