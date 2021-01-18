Lake Effect Snow Squalls will continue to hit Lake Shore Areas Today

Bands of lake effect snow and embedded squalls will affect the lake shore areas, including Erie, through at least early afternoon. They are expected to slide south toward Edinboro later in the afternoon. Additional accumulations of 2-4″ with locally higher amounts through mid afternoon, including Erie. This would give storm totals by early evening of 6-10″ in Erie county, mainly north of route 6. Roads will be a slow go in the snow today, and extra precautions should be taken if you need to travel today. Lesser amounts of 1-2″ expected in most of Crawford and Warren counties.