Looks good for a White Christmas

Winter storm watch for much of northwest PA from Christmas Eve evening to early Saturday morning. Note that this includes the lake shore areas north of I-90, including Erie. Strong cold front will bring rain late tonight and for most of Christmas eve daytime. Changeover to snow by sunset, with steady snow all areas Christmas eve evening. As we head into Christmas morning, lake effect bands will set up and affect the area. Looking more like a W or WSW flow, which would favor areas closer to the lake getting most of the snow. Up to a foot possible by early Saturday morning. Things may change, though, with new data, and will update as needed.