PennDOT temporarily reducing speed limit to 45 mph on Erie County interstates due to winter storm conditions

PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit to 45 mph on Interstates 79, 86 and 90 in Erie County due to the severity of the winter storm.

Commercial vehicle traffic is permitted to use the right lane only during the speed reduction.

PennDOT says they will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear, however they caution that roadways will not be completely free of ice and snow.

The department also asks drivers to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, drivers should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

