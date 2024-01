(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Several northwest Pennsylvania residents are experiencing power outages thanks to severe winter weather rolling through the region, according to Penelec.

Here are the current outages (as of 11:40 a.m.) affecting the area:

County # of customers affected Crawford 201 Erie 13,666 McKean 219 Mercer 434 Venango 863 Warren 131

You can view a full map of outages in the state or report an outage in your area on Penelec’s website.