While storm activity has damaged homes throughout the country, Pennsylvanians are being reminded to prepare for more severe weather and stay aware of the latest updates.

Storms in the past two weeks came through the Erie region with up to 70 mph winds and knocked out power to thousands of Penelec and Northwestern Rural Electric Cooperative customers. Many of those outages lasted 72 hours or more.

Now, nature continues its course as the National Weather Service forecasts another round of severe weather for Wednesday, April 5, according to a release.

“We should always have a plan and the equipment and supplies on-hand for a disaster,” said Dale Robinson, emergency management coordinator for Erie County. “Many people may have used their emergency supplies in the past two storms so we are encouraging people to re-stock their supplies before Wednesday’s forecasted storm.”

Residents are encouraged to have a Disaster Supplies kit assembled to help get them through power outages or other disasters. The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency has a list of equipment and supplies you can reference when planning out your kit.

“The last two storms have caused significant damage to trees, homes, vehicles and utilities throughout the county, said County Executive Brenton Davis. “Just like our public safety team, it’s imperative that you are ready for the next storm before it hits.”

“Don’t wait until after the storm, check with neighbors and relatives now to see if they have the basics like a flashlight and bottled water,” said Robinson.

The release also reminds residents to treat all down wires as electrified and to treat traffic lights that are out as a four-way stop.

You can stay up-to-date on the latest weather changes at Your Weather Authority.