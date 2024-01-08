Penelec is warning customers to brace for high winds beginning Tuesday morning and what can be expected.

Will Boye, Penelec spokesman, said snow is expected in northern and central Pennsylvania early Tuesday with strong wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour expected along the northwestern lakeshore.

Penelec is monitoring the weather and preparing for possible outages as trees and power lines typically fall on equipment and cause power outages for customers. Boye says storm response plans are being implemented should outages occur.

He also recommended making sure all electronic appliances are charged before the storm hits and to have a portable charger, a supply of non-perishable items and bottled water.

“These types of conditions that we’re expecting with high winds and heavy rain can create some challenging circumstances for our crewmen in terms of restoring power. We would just ask our customers to be patient with us, we’ll be working to restore power as quickly and safely as we can,” said Boye.

He went on to say customers can contribute to faster response times during outages by reporting them to the company on their website.