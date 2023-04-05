(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for most of Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The first radar image below shows the Storm Tracker data from 3:45 p.m. and the second image is from 4:15 p.m.

Storm Tracker from 3:45 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. (from left to right)

The strongest cells are to the south of Erie and inland. A few thunderstorms are popping up, but the main threats are 50 to 55-mph wind gusts and pea-size hail.

Near the Sandusky area, the first image shows strong cells, but all the energy in those cells are getting used up, leading to weaker cells in the second image. These weak cells will likely hit our area later this evening, but the threat is not as dangerous.

Stay updated at Your Weather Authority or the YE2go app.