There is potential for severe weather Wednesday afternoon.

A strong cold front currently in the central Great Lakes is already producing some strong storms as it moves east.

It is scheduled to affect northwest Pennsylvania by late afternoon or early evening. This will most likely occur between 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Strong wind gusts are the greatest threat, but we can’t rule out some tornadoes as well.

While there is some uncertainty on the location of the strongest storms, keep tuned to YourErie.com and YourErie2Go for the latest updates and warnings.