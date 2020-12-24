Snow and Ice will rule Christmas Eve through Christmas Day

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES continue through Thursday morning for Crawford, Warren and Chautauqua counties. Roadways will be slippery, as light but steady snow continues through midnight.

Snow gradually tapers through predawn hours. The highest snow amounts will occur well south and east of Erie county. Expect 1-3 inches near the city by Thursday morning. Parts of Crawford, Warren and Chautauqua counties may as much as 3-6 inches, with the highest totals over Central and Eastern PA. It will be cold and blustery through Thursday, with snow tapering to flurries. Stay tuned to your Weather Authority for updates.