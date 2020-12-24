Snow and Ice will rule Christmas Eve through Christmas Day

Rain and wind will be the main weather event today. That will quickly change late afternoon/sunset. A cold front will pass through, causing a sharp drop in temperatures this evening and quickly icing up the roads. Snow will also fall in the entire region tonight. This is not lake effect tonight, and 5-10″ expected most areas tonight, with 3-6″ Warren area. Bands of lake effect will continue Christmas day into early Saturday. Lake shore counties (Ashtabula/Erie/Chautauqua) will get the most snows, with lesser amounts Crawford/Warren counties. Can’t rule out a foot and a half in some spots by Saturday morning. Complete weather details at www.yourerie.com/weather.