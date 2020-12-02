Snow continues to fall around the region; some areas could see up to 16″

The snow is expected to continue to fall throughout the day.

Our area is being blanketed in snow, causing some problems for those trying to get around on messy roads.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the lake shore. There is also a winter storm warning for areas south of I-90. Both are in effect until 4 p.m Wednesday evening.

The inland areas have already seen several inches, and could see up to 16 inches by the time this storm is finished.

Remember to take your time while driving, especially on back roads, and don’t forget to clean your car off completely to avoid getting a ticket.

