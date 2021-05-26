Some Strong Storms possible today

Most of Pennsylvania is under a slight risk of severe weather today. There is much uncertainly, though, with this potential. The air is moist, but not highly unstable, and will need some good morning sun to generate strong storms. The best chances of severe in the local area will be along a line from Meadville to Warren early to mid afternoon. Smaller chances for downtown Erie. Will monitor. Stay up to date by going to www.yourerie.com/weather for the latest updates, or on your phone with the Your Erie 2 Go app.