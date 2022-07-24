According to our team of meteorologists, the storms will continue to fire well south and East of Erie.

The severe threat has lowered for the time being.

Continue to keep an eye out for isolated strong storms that could redevelop through the late evening, but at the time there is no immediate concern.

We have seen some breaks in the clouds and there could be storm development at any point.

The cloud cover from earlier on Sunday has hurt us, but we see things recharge later on.

We are waiting to see if the line develops back over southern Michigan and northwest Ohio for this will be the telltale sign, but at the time of writing it is not much.

Assuming that this line does form, it will be worth watching from about 8 p.m. to midnight as the cold front gets closer.

The good news according to the weather team is that we are past the peak heating, so storms may not be as strong.

There is still a potential for gusty wind and small hail.

