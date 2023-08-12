Update — National Weather Service Storm Survey confirmed a weak, intermittent EF-0 tornado with a maximum estimated wind speed of 70 mph occurred in Southeast Erie County on August 12, 2023.

The tornado began north of Concord Road and east of Oneil Road. It tracked southeast and lifted before crossing Concord Road. A large tree was blown down and scattered across Concord Road and onto a house. Minimal damage occurred to the house. No injuries were reported.

The tornado lasted for one minute — from 1:33 p.m. to 1:34 p.m.

According to the NWS Storm Survey, the tornado’s estimated peak wind, length and width were:

Estimated Peak Wind: 70 mph

Path Length: 0.45 miles

Path Width: 20 yards

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for north east Ohio, northwest Pennsylvania and western New York until 9 p.m. Saturday evening.

The following Pennsylvania counties are under a tornado watch: Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Forest, McKean, Venango, Warren. Residents should be prepared to take shelter in a basement or interior room, away from any windows.

A severe thunderstorm warning is also in effect for Warren County until 3 p.m.

Nickel size hail and wind gusts to 60 mph possible. Areas of southern Warren county east to the Allegheny River will be affected by this storm. If it holds together, it will affect areas just south of Warren to Clarendon in the next hour.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Crawford County until 3:45 p.m. and McKean County until 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Strong winds, heavy rain and possible hail may also cause trees and branches to fall as well as potential power outages. Live outages in the area can be found on the Penelec live outage map.