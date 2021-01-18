Watch: A look at winter weather conditions

Paul Simon’s hit “Slip Slidin Away” seems appropriate for today’s weather.

A steady snowfall has made roads quite slick. The speed limit on Interstates 79, 86 and 90 has been reduced to 45 mph, and part of I-90 was shut down for a portion of the morning.

Craig Flint was live from West 6th and Peninsula in Millcreek and Tom DiVecchio was in the weather center with more.

The storm has dumped several inches of snow in the area since Sunday afternoon, and roads are snow covered and slippery. The temperature is around 32 degrees, so it is a heavy, wet snow.

The lake effect snow band that is sitting on the lake shore will move south, so those inland can expect some more snow.