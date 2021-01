Winter weather advisories for this afternoon and this evening for areas from Mercer swinging east and north through Warren. Freezing mix will develop in these areas by early afternoon, and may put some black ice on the roadways through this evening. Special care should be exercised if you plan on traveling in these areas. Looks like mainly rain or rain/snow mix Erie to Meadville, but caution should taken here as well, mainly south of the city, for potential patchy areas of freezing mix as well.