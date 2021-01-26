Watch for slippery roads today

A freezing mix will overspread the region early this morning. Temperatures are hovering near freezing for right now. Least chance of ice will be along the lake shore and Erie as temps will probably hold near freezing, South of I-90 to Meadville, expect some freezing mix into mid/late morning before temps get above freezing. For those in Warren county, temps may not get above freezing until early/mid afternoon. No large scale ice expected, but enough to make the roads slippery. May get a light accumulation of snow in the higher elevations as well this morning. Temps should get above freezing most areas for the afternoon, except for areas far east. Go to www.yourerie.com/weather for the latest updates