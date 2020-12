Not much snow is expected overnight for Monday November 30th.

There has been however an advisory for Erie and Lakeshore and warning for all area south of I-90 for Tuesday December 1st and Wednesday December 2nd.

We are expecting up to a foot or more of slushy and wet snow just South of I90 with less amounts north of I90, including the city of Erie.

All precipitation seems to be moving out of the area Wednesday.

