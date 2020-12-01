Winter weather advisory in effect for lake shore; winter storm warning south of I-90

Well December is here and right on cue “it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas” outside.

Yoselin Person was live in Edinboro this morning to show us what the conditions are like. For the first time this year our area is expected to see a significant amount of snow piling up.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the lake shore, which includes the City of Erie. There is also a winter storm warning for areas south of I-90. Both are in effect until 4 p.m. Wednesday evening.

The inland areas aren’t expected to see more than a few inches of accumulation. But in the snow belt, those areas south of I-90 could see upwards of a foot of snow.

As always, give yourself a little extra time when driving, and always give other drivers plenty of room on the road.

