Snowfall totals: How much snow did you get in your area?

WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com — Erie has gotten quite a bit of snow the past few days, measuring at more than a foot of snow for all of our immediate surrounding areas.

At the Erie Airport, just over 16 inches fell on the ground in the winter storm Sunday into Monday. Meadville also saw over 16 inches, while Warren has just above 13 inches.

This winter storm left residents all across Pennsylvania digging out after a foot or more of snow fell in parts of New York state, Ohio and Pennsylvania Sunday night through Monday morning, also leaving tens of thousands of customers in the region without power, the Associated Press reports.

Corry has the highest snowfall total in our area with 20 inches of snow on the ground right now.

Here are the local snowfall totals for the winter storm:

In North East it is reported that they have received a total of 17 to 22 inches of snow. Conneaut Lake reported 15 inches of snow.

Union City recorded a total of 22 inches of snow. West Springfield recorded 21 inches.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Visit yourerie.com/weather for the latest weather alerts and yourerie.com/weather/closings for the most updated closings and delays in our region.