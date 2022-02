Snow amounts generally ranged from 5″ far west county to 14″ in North East. Most of Crawford County and northern Warren County in the 7-11″ range as well. Snow started out wet and small flake, then became larger flake as the night goes on. Storm system still close enough to give us some snow showers today, with another 1-3″ possible.

