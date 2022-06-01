Approaching cold front will set off some showers and storms later Wednesday afternoon.

It will first hit the Erie area early/mid afternoon, and farther into Crawford and Warren counties by late afternoon into early evening. The storms that hit Erie not expected to be severe, but there is a better threat of severe storms Crawford and Warren counties, mainly after 4pm-8pm.

Strong downburst winds the greatest threat, though some large hail also possible. Tornado threat is very low. Storms will diminish in intensity later this evening. Expect cooler temps tomorrow into the weekend.

Get the latest severe weather updates at yourerie.com/weather or on the YourErie 2Go App.