(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has temporarily reduced the speed limit on interstates throughout Erie County and the state.

A Tier 1 vehicle restriction on Interstate 90 is in place. The speed limit on the interstate is reduced to 45 mph, and commercial vehicles must use the right lane only.

The restriction is in place for the entire length of I-90 in Erie County from the Ohio state line to the New York state line.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and

motorcycles.

A speed restriction of 45 mph with commercial vehicles in the right lane only is in place on the following interstates:

Interstate 79, the entire length from Erie County to the West Virginia state line;

Interstate 80 from the Ohio state line to Exit 97 (Route 219, DuBois/Brockway);

Interstate 86, the entire length in Erie County from the New York state line to the I-90 interchange; and

Interstate 376 the entire length from Mercer County to Allegheny County.

PennDOT is reminding drivers to use caution while traveling during winter weather conditions and to avoid unnecessary travel when possible.

Check 511pa.com for the latest road closures, traffic delays, etc.