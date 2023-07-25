Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With hot weather rolling into Pennsylvania, officials offer tips to help residents stay cool amid the heat.

The Shapiro administration reminds Pennsylvanians to take summer heat seriously as forecasts call for heat and humidity that will make temperatures feel like the upper 90s to low 100s this week.

“According to the National Weather Service, heat is the most prevalent weather-related cause of death in the United States,” said Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) Director Randy Padfield. “Temperatures can quickly rise to dangerous levels, leading to dozens of avoidable deaths each year.”

It is important to understand the spectrum of heat-related illnesses — including heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

“We ask all Pennsylvanians to be a good neighbor and check on people who may have limited mobility or may not have a way to escape the heat,” said Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. “Remember to wear appropriate clothing, stay hydrated, exercise safely, and look out for children, older adults and pets.”

Heat Cramps

Heat cramps are painful muscle cramps and spasms that occur during or after exercise and sweating in high heat. Treatment at this stage includes:

moving to a cool place and rest

removing excess clothing

placing cool clothes on skin

fanning the skin

drinking cool sports drinks with sugar and salt

stretching cramped muscles slowly and gently.

Heat Exhaustion

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states heat exhaustion is “the body’s response to an excessive loss of water and salt, usually through excessive sweating.” This illness most likely affects:

The elderly

People with high blood pressure

Those working in a hot environment

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, headache, fainting and nausea or vomiting. Help the person cool off and seek medical attention if symptoms are severe, if symptoms last more than one hour or if the person has heart problems or high blood pressure.

Heat Stroke

Heat stroke is described as when the body can no longer control its temperature, causing it to rise rapidly, the sweating mechanism to fail and the body is unable to cool down. This can lead to permanent disability or death if the person does not receive emergency treatment. Heat stroke is considered the most serious heat-related illness.

Symptoms of heat stroke include a high body temperature (above 103°F); red, hot and dry skin, but no sweating; a rapid pulse; throbbing headache; dizziness; nausea; confusion; and unconsciousness.

If you think someone is having a heat stroke, it is important to first call 9-1-1. After calling for help, get the person to a shady area and quickly cool them down by putting them in a tub of cool water or spraying them with a garden hose. Provide fluids in the form of cold sports drinks only if the person is alert and can drink.

Keeping Pets and Livestock Safe

“Heat stress is a real threat for pets and livestock,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “Since the temperature in a hot car can become suffocating within a matter of minutes, never leave your pets in the car, and make sure all animals have access to shade and plenty of clean, cool water.”

Additional tips to keep them safe are: