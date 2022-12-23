Temperatures are in the single digits leading to icy roads throughout Erie County.

Streets crews are working around the clock to manage the storm.

Freezing temperatures and wind are having a dramatic impact on road conditions across the county.

The City of Erie Streets Department crews are out, plowing snow, removing fallen trees and treating ice.

“The salt’s not working like we want it to, in the city we don’t use any anti skid, we just use straight salt. So at this point we’re trying to make the roads passable. Use some common sense when you’re driving, keep your distance, drive a little slower if you’re going to be out in it,” said Jeff Gibbens, assistant bureau chief, Erie City Streets Department.

In addition to the salt not being as effective at treating the ice, city crews say there is another factor at play.

“We’ve had about five full trees fall down right now. We have a couple on cars that we can’t touch because they’ve fallen on cars. We had some wires arching on East 38th Street that were causing problems with traffic signals,” said Gibbens.

PennDOT road crews are starting their shifts early due to the storm.

One representative has advice for drivers going out this weekend.

“Know the route that you’re going on, as far as the conditions are for that route. You can get on 511pa.com and see the roadway conditions here in Pennsylvania. If you’re headed through the state or another state, look for their similar format to know what you’re getting into,” said Jill Harry, PennDOT spokesperson.

Check 511pa.com for the latest road closures, traffic delays, etc.