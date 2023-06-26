(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Erie and eastern Crawford counties through 2:15 p.m.

IMPACT: Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Very heavy rain is reducing visibilities and motorists should be alert for rapidly changing conditions. Ponding of water on roadways is also likely.

These “gullywashers” will be with us for now, on and off across not only Erie, but portions of Ashtabula, Crawford, Mercer, Venango, Forest, McKean, Warren and Chautauqua counties.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for Warren and Chautauqua counties until 9 p.m.

The only warning now in place is a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southeast Chautauqua County and portions of bordering counties in NY state until 2:15 p.m.

Erie County storm tracker

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for southwestern Wyoming County in western New York, western Cattaraugus County in western New York, southern Erie County in western New York, southeastern Chautauqua County in western New York until 2:15 p.m.

At 1:14 p.m., a line of severe thunderstorms was located 13 miles north of Falconer, or 14 miles southeast of Fredonia, moving northeast at 35 mph. Locations impacted include Jamestown, Hamburg, Boston, Eden, Springville, Colden, Lakewood.

HAZARD: 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE: Radar indicated.

IMPACT: Expect damage to trees and power lines.

Western NY storm tracker

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a Flash Flood Warning for southeastern Chautauqua County in western New York until 6 p.m.

At 1:56 p.m., Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD: Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE: Radar.

IMPACT: Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Jamestown, Lakewood, Falconer, Jamestown West, Frewsburg, Busti, Gerry, Ellington, Celoron, Sinclairville, Panama, Cherry Creek, Bemus Point, Ellery Center, Ashville, Stow and Niobe.

Flood warning issued for Chautauqua County, New York

