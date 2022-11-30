Strong, gusty winds began blowing early Wednesday and have been causing issues across the region.

Winds have reached 50 miles per hour in the City of Erie, that gust reported on the east side. At the Erie International Airport, the strong winds so far Wednesday reached 43 miles per hour.

As you can imagine that has been leaving a trail of trouble. A tree at Routes 97 and 505 is just one of several toppled by the wind.

According to Penelec’s parent company, FirstEnergy, there are numerous minor power outages around Erie County at this hour. View the power outage map here to see if your area is affected.

The FirstEnergy website reports the power should be restored by 11 p.m. Wednesday, the majority of the outages at this time in the City of Corry and Conneaut Township. There are a number of outages in the City of Erie and Millcreek as well.

Those severe winds hit our area Tuesday night and have continued throughout Wednesday, bringing rain, which eventually changed over to snow around noon.

But what’s it like right now? Meteorologist Craig Flint was live at Dobbins Landing at the foot of State Street in Erie with more.

