Erie, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – Saturday is the last day of April and it will end sunny side up! Sinking air underneath high pressure will ensure us more bright sunshine on Saturday, before more clouds return by Sunday.

841 Minutes of Sunshine on Saturday.

As per usual, the coolest air will be reserved to the lake towns and north of I-90. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 thanks to a light northerly wind off Lake Erie. Areas to the south will be well into 60s to perhaps near 70.

Weekend Weather.

Saturday will be the pick of the weekend, before clouds return on Sunday, as mentioned above. There will be a few showers and maybe thunderstorms on Sunday, as a cold front moves through during the afternoon. Expect slightly cooler air to return into early next week.