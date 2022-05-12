Erie, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – Even though Erie has a bad weather reputation, the past week of dry, sunny days and crisp, clear nights proves that we do get some great weather here! It will be turning a bit muggier by Friday into Saturday.

More Humidity Returns Heading Into The Weekend.

As moisture increases, expect a few showers and thundershowers heading into the weekend. But no washouts are expected. The best chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will be Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Weekend Weather.

So far, May has been slightly cooler than normal. The high temperature was below normal more often than not through the first week of May. Take a look at the calendar below to see the high temperature so far this month.

May High Temperatures So Far.

Although it has been dry recently, the total rainfall so far this month is actually slightly above normal. Our monthly total is 1.57″ and while we had a soaker to start the month, we haven’t had any measurable rainfall since last Friday.

Rainfall in May.

As previously mentioned, the chance of rain will increase by Saturday afternoon into Sunday, as a cold front approaches slowly from the West.