Colder outside temperatures mean higher thermostat temperatures.

JET 24/FOX 66 Meteorologist Tom Atkins shares some helpful tips on how to avoid the dry air in your home that comes with cranking up the heat.

Warm air that comes with heating your home reduces moisture in the air. Dryer air means dry sinuses and static electricity.

Atkins recommends investing in plants and humidifiers to keep moisture in the air of your home. He also suggests moisturizing your nose in order to avoid nosebleeds, which are common when the air is dry.