PENNSYLVANIA, (WHTM) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed that three tornadoes touched down in Pennsylvania due to Monday’s strong storms, including one in York County

The National Weather Service out of State College confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down two miles southeast of Felton. This tornado was narrow at 50 yards wide and winds inside the tornado peaked at 107 miles per hour.

The tornado touched down within East Hopewell Township and began at the edge of a cornfield. The path of the tornado was less than a half mile long, at 0.43 miles in length. The tornado caused damage to two fields before it snapped and uprooted dozens of trees.

The tornado lifted just north of Fulton School Road. No injuries were reported.

Another tornado was in Susquehanna County and was also rated an EF-1. This tornado had an estimated peak wind of 90 miles per hour, lasted 3.35 miles, and reached a maximum width of 200 yards. A home within the path of the tornado sustained window and roof damage.

The NWS also states that a shed was moved 100 feet with a couple of boats on a pond lifted into the air. There were no injuries reported due to the storm.

The third tornado struck the Midway Manor section of Allentown in Lehigh County.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there was no rating given to the storm, but survey teams were able to confirm that the “extensive damage” that occurred in the area was caused by a tornado.

With this storm, the weather service did not confirm any injuries.