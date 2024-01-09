From downed trees to the damage done to homes and businesses, the weather created hazardous conditions on Tuesday.

JET 24/FOX 66 reporter Matt Mathias went live from West 34th and Harvard streets at the scene of a fallen tree into a house.

Winds were reaching up to 50 mph and even 60 mph in some spots throughout Erie County causing damages throughout the region.

One, in particular, was a home along West 34th and Harvard streets that fell victim to some of the damage brought by the storm.

In the player above, you can see a tree entirely uprooted and fell backward onto the home in the very same property the house is on. Crews are working diligently to take the tree off of the home and make repairs.

Meanwhile, as the homeowner is facing a crisis Tuesday evening, thousands of other people throughout Erie County have lost power.

Penelec has been working on restoring power to those who have been affected, but this seems to be a long process in the making.