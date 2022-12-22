-FLASH FREEZE of Untreated surface as temps plummet and rain changes to snow sometime between 4 and 8 a.m. Friday, depending on location

-WIND DAMAGE including power outages, tree damage and blowing unsecured objects (Christmas decorations). Be prepared with batteries instead of candles in case you lose power.

-SUB ZERO WIND CHILLS which can cause frostbite in minutes and of course affect pets, livestock, the elderly and those susceptible to very cold weather. Also be aware pipes can freeze and car batteries can die.

SNOW will come and go, but at this point the heaviest as seen on the map will be focused towards NY State, so amounts for us will be lower than in that area and not anything that we haven’t gone through before. This map is valid until Sunday morning. There are some signs that the band affecting NY state could drop down over Erie County during the day on Sunday. This could bring heavier accumulations to Erie and the lakeshore at that time.

We will continue to monitor and make adjustments as necessary.