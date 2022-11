As Buffalo and the towns to the south are in the midst of a significant lake effect snowstorm, Erie has escaped relatively unscathed as the heaviest lake effect snow has been focused on western New York.

It was just 8 years ago when Buffalo and western New York had a historic event like this one.

Meteorologist Craig Flint takes a look back at “Snowvember 2014” and draws some Erie similarities as to what this may mean for this winter here locally.