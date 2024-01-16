Lake Effect snow will continue to hit the lake shore areas from Erie to Waterford on Tuesday afternoon.

An additional 2-4 inches are expected, with an inch or so for Edinboro to Meadville and into Warren. There is some uncertainty as to snow amounts and just how far the bands go.

Total snowfall in the Erie to Waterford corridor will be 3-5 inches with locally higher amounts. There will be 1-3 inches expected elsewhere.

Wind gusts to 35 mph will cause blowing and drifting. Be careful driving in the steadier bands as there will be slippery roads and blowing snow.