Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Air mass will become humid later on Thursday, and an approaching trough will set off some evening showers/storms.

Some of these may be on the strong side. There are better chances of severe weather this evening as a stronger trough passes through. The best chances are between 7 p.m.-11 p.m. Thursday night.

Strong downburst winds are possible in some areas with torrential downpours. Stay tuned to Your Weather Authority and the YE2go app for the latest updates and warnings.