Watch: How much snow did you get in your area overnight?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There’s no doubt winter is here as winter storms have brought more than a foot of snow to Erie County in the past week.

The winter storm that started Tuesday night into Wednesday has brought over 6 inches of snow to Erie and surrounding areas. Harborcreek is seeing around 5 inches, while North East and Edinboro got only 4 inches this time around.

Last week, another winter storm brought over a foot of snow to Erie County Sunday into Monday. The heavy snow caused the roof to collapse on two separate sports complexes — MARC & Erie Sports Center.

Take a look at how much snow has fallen in your area in the latest snow storm.

