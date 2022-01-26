Watch: How much snow did you get in your area overnight?

Weather

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There’s no doubt winter is here as winter storms have brought more than a foot of snow to Erie County in the past week.

The winter storm that started Tuesday night into Wednesday has brought over 6 inches of snow to Erie and surrounding areas. Harborcreek is seeing around 5 inches, while North East and Edinboro got only 4 inches this time around.

Last week, another winter storm brought over a foot of snow to Erie County Sunday into Monday. The heavy snow caused the roof to collapse on two separate sports complexes — MARC & Erie Sports Center.

Take a look at how much snow has fallen in your area in the latest snow storm.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Watch above as Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio shows current weather conditions of surrounding areas from our weather cameras.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News