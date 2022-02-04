Watch: Messy morning commute after Winter Storm

The Erie region is feeling the affects of Winter Storm Landon after large amounts of snow and ice fell Thursday night, making for a messy morning commute.

Fontaine Glenn was live from downtown Erie with more on what you can expect walking out the door.

Snow is continuing to fall around the region. As always, anytime there are bad roadways make sure to wake up early and clean off your car.

Give yourself an ample amount of time to get to wherever you may be going this morning.

Currently, the main roads are plowed, but some side roads still have a good amount of snow built up on them. There is also some ice underneath the snow, so make sure to drive carefully.

The speed limit is currently reduced to 45 mph on the interstates in Erie County.

For more on how this storm is shaping up in our region as the snow finally slows down, we turn now to Meteorologist Tom Atkins, who’s out enjoying the wintery weather this morning.

Make sure to dress appropriately, take care of your pets and check on the elderly as the wind chill factors are in the single digits to near zero.