Watch: More than a foot of snow leaves Erie residents digging out Monday

Snow continues to fall and Erie residents are shoveling their driveways and digging their cars out of more than a foot of snow.

Chelsea Swift was live from the City of Erie with more on current conditions.

Chelsea was live from the City Streets Department on French Street where city plows are heading to neighborhoods with odd-even parking.

The storm started Sunday night around 7 p.m. and continued across the region throughout the night.

Many residents are still working to dig their cars out of the snow and are using snow blowers and shovels to clear off driveways and sidewalks.

It’s the first heavy snowfall of this winter season, and Erie City Streets Department plow trucks have been prepared for this day since Thanksgiving.

City Streets employees are working 12-hour shifts to help manage the slippery roads. About 30 city plows are currently out on the streets.

A representative says right now they are concentrating on odd-even parking areas.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“We’re playing catch up. We’re trying to get through the inner city right now. People are not complying with the parking regulations. For some reason everybody’s going somewhere and we have lots of cars stuck in the middle of the street. So our plows are basically sitting behind them or having to back out of the street to get down to another street. So, something that usually takes about two hours is taking four or five because they can’t get through the areas,” said Jeff Gibbens, superintendent, Erie City Streets Department.

City Streets representatives are recommending residents stay off the roads so plows can get through.