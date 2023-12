How did neighboring regions fair with Monday night’s heavy snowfall?

We took a 24-hour timelapse across different northwest Pennsylvania areas to give you a quick glimpse into the overnight snowfall. View the players below to watch:

Note: All time-lapses depict snowfall from 11 a.m. on Dec. 18 to 11 a.m. on Dec. 19.

Conneaut Timelapse

Edinboro Timelapse

Erie Bayfront Timelapse

Girard Timelapse

Meadville Timelapse