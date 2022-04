(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In this week’s edition of Your Weather Authority Weather Academy, Meteorologist Tom Atkins discussed the upcoming SKYWARN class as those in attendance get the training they need to spot severe storms.

The class is scheduled for Thursday, April 14, 2022 at the Hirt Auditorium at the Blasco Memorial Library. It will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and it is free and open to the public.