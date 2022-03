ERIE, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In this week’s edition of the Weather Academy, Your Weather Authority meteorologist Tom Atkins takes a ook back at the month of February in 2022 and checking out the amount of snow our area received each day.

We also take a trip back in time to see the snowfall totals in the month of March over the past few years, and gives a preview of what is expected as springtime is right around the corner,