It’s official, it sure was a hot one in Erie over 87 years ago.

The week of July 8-14 marks the anniversary of the hottest week recorded in Erie weather history — reaching 94, 98, 98, 95, 94, 95 and 92 — which was in 1936.

As for the whole state, the maximum temperature to hit that same week and year reached 111 degrees on July 9 and 10 for Chester County, according to Pennsylvania State University.

