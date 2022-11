(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) Light wind speeds have allowed for some pretty thick fog to develop late this afternoon near the Lake Erie shoreline. The thickest fog will hug the shoreline through the evening. Elsewhere the sun is shining, but with a mainly clear sky, expect more patchy dense fog to develop overnight.

Here’s a look at the current visibilities. Note the lower numbers near the Lake Erie shoreline, as the thickest fog resides within a few miles of the shoreline.