(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A tornado touched down in central Ohio as severe storms hit the area Wednesday.

The National Weather Service Cleveland Ohio announced on Facebook Thursday afternoon that an EF-0 tornado was confirmed southwest of Willard in Huron County Wednesday evening.

According to the NWS, the tornado touched down in Richmond Twp. at 6:11 p.m. Wednesday. It started south of Coder Road, then moved northeast across the road where it damaged a metal barn, pushed a 5th wheel trailer and caved in the garage doors.

The tornado then continued northeast and crossed Bigham Road where it dissipated, but not before depositing debris along the roadway.

The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies an EF-0 tornado as having 65 to 85 mph winds. An EF-5 tornado can have upwards of 200 mph winds.