Felt more like summer Saturday; cooler Sunday

Even though the calendar says October, it felt more like late summer on Saturday! It was a great day to get out and enjoy some fall activities, with plenty of sunshine much of the day and temperatures well into the 70s. Erie International Airport briefly reached 80° just before 2PM. A cold front will move through during the evening with more clouds and the chance of a few showers. The front stalls south of us on Sunday. Expect more clouds and cooler temperatures on Sunday.

The remnants of Delta will approach Sunday night and Monday but the vast majority of the rainfall associated with Delta will probably miss the majority of us to the South. We are still behind in the rainfall department with a deficit of 3.51 inches.

Rainfall amounts on Monday will be fairly light. Many areas will only average a meager 0.25″ if that. Higher rainfall amounts will likely occur well south and east of our viewing area. You will want to keep the umbrella handy on Monday. The highest chance of a shower for us locally will be early in the morning from the remnants of Delta, then again later on Monday, as a cold front approaches. Expect wind speeds to increase as well. There will be a brief window of time Monday evening with wind gusts in excess of 40 mph.

We hope you were able to get out and enjoy the summery warmth of Saturday! While it will be cooler on Sunday, it will still be fairly mild with highs in the mid 60s. We will see a milder surge on Monday and again on Thursday, then BIG changes arrive by Friday. Temperatures by Friday and next weekend struggle in the 50s and possibly 40s. Expect brisk and cool air with lake effect rain showers and possibly even snow showers, as temperatures fall into the 30s Friday night into early Saturday morning!

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins and Craig Flint