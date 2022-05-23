(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A humid and very unstable air mass settled into the area Saturday. As the sun heated the atmosphere, thunderstorms developed late in the afternoon. These storms continued through midnight before tapering off.

Several storms were severe, with some good downburst winds and large hail. Some tree damage from the microbursts from some of these storms. Greatest damage was from the large amount of rainfall in a short period of time. Radar estimates near 4″ in parts of eastern Erie and Crawford county, flooding Corry and Union City and into Canadohta Lake.

Fortunately, things are quieter today, and no rain expected into mid week as temps slowly moderate. Latest forecast at yourerie.com/weather.