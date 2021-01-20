Golden Snow Globe: Erie surpasses Buffalo & Anchorage as snowiest city in US

Erie is working to reclaim its unofficial title as “snowiest city in America.”

It’s a title we’ve held in the past, and in recent days we’ve moved back into the top spot.

But, will we be able to hold onto that title?

Yoselin Person was live with a look at the current conditions as the snow continues to fall.

The snow is continuing to pile up. While the first half of the winter was pretty mild, our regular snowfall is catching up.

Drivers across the region have been dealing with slushy, snow-covered roads for days now…. especially those side roads.

While we are expected to continue to see the snow fall throughout the day today, warmer temperatures may bring some relief come Thursday.

As for the “snowiest city” title, Erie currently ranks number one in Golden Snow Globe’s Top 25 Snowiest Cities in the U.S.

Monday’s snowfall moved Erie from 9th place to the top spot.

So far this season, Erie has seen 43.4 inches of snow. Buffalo, New York is currently in second place with 37.9 inches of snow, followed by Anchorage, Alaska with 37.8 inches of snow.

