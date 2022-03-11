Low pressure will move along a stationary front today, setting off some light rain showers. It will quickly change to wet snow in Erie to Meadville by the evening rush hour, making travel dicey for evening events. Farther east, though, in Warren county, the changeover to snow will occur late evening or midnight. Snow will become heavy at times tonight, going to a “fluffier” type late tonight. 3-7″ Erie to Meadville, and 2-4″ Warren county for tonight.

Much colder air will also come in after midnight tonight, making for icy roads and difficult travel tomorrow morning. Back edge of the snow will move out by mid morning tomorrow, though some bands of lake effect expected with the NW flow into Saturday evening with these sub freezing temperatures. Warm front will set off some light snow again Sunday, though temperatures won’t be as harsh. Milder air arrives for next week.

More details on the forecast at www.yourerie.com/weather.