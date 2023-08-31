Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB) levels are high in 15 areas around Erie County as of Aug. 30, according to the Erie County Beach Water Testing Results website.

Dog swimming is currently not permitted in the following locations around Erie County due to Harmful Algal Blooms:

Vista 3

Sturgeon Bay

Niagara Boat Launch

Ferry Slip

Marina

Perry Monument

Horseshoe Pond

Beach 11

Boaters Beach

Erie Yacht Club

Dobbins Landing

South Pier

Grahamville Reservior

Eaton Reservoir

Smith Reservoir

For Lake Erie, blooms are typically seen from mid to late July to the end of September.

Last week, Aug. 24, Harmful Algal Bloom levels were high at 20 locations around Erie County.

Harmful algal blooms are the rapid growth of algae or cyanobacteria that can cause harm to people, animals, and/or the local ecology. The blooms can range in colors like blue, green, white, and even brown or red. It can also look like foam, scum, paint, or mats on the surface of water. These blooms can produce toxins that make people and animals sick, according to the CDC.

Residents are reminded to keep dogs and small children out of lake waters where the algal bloom levels exceed the dog safety threshold.

According to the Erie County Department of Health, the threshold for dogs is lower than for people because when dogs swim, they tend to ingest the water. They also lick their fur when they get out of the water, and have tendencies to eat the algal mats. Because of this, dogs are more susceptible to receiving a higher dose of toxins than people. This is also why it is recommended to wash your dog off as soon as possible after exiting the water.

It is also recommended that you keep an eye on small children, as they could accidentally ingest water while playing in it. If there is a concern that small children could ingest the water, it is recommended that you keep them out of the water as well.

Visit Beach Sampling Results – Erie County, PA (eriecountypa.gov) for a real-time look at swimming advisories and HAB warnings. Click here for information on how to keep your dog safe from toxic algae.